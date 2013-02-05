* 7-day repo rate falls 14 bps to 3.33 pct
* Banks stocking cash for upcoming upcoming holiday
* Five-year IRS edges up to 3.76 pct
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Feb 5 China's benchmark money rate
fell on Tuesday after the central bank injected a record amount
of cash into the market via its open market operations to
prevent a liquidity squeeze ahead of a holiday that will
shutter markets for a week.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a whopping 450
billion yuan ($72.2 billion) into the money markets on Tuesday,
the largest single-day injection on record, showing Beijing's
increased confidence in its ability to use short-term precision
tools to manage the money supply.
The PBOC confirmed what traders told Reuters earlier that
the infusion of cash was made during ordinary open market
operations, using 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements,
which will drain money back out of the system in two weeks.
"With the Spring Festival (Lunar New Year) drawing near,
short-term liquidity in the money market is relatively tight,"
said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing.
The PBOC has steadily been injecting cash since last week to
stabilise short-term rates, he said, which often spike in the
run-up to traditional festivals. Markets will be closed for a
week starting on Feb. 9 for the Lunar New Year holiday.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 14 basis points to 3.33 percent from
3.47 percent at the close on Monday.
But the 14-day repo rate rose to 4.06 percent
from 3.91 percent and the one-day repo rate jumped
to 3.26 percent from 2.86 percent, reflecting overall tight
liquidity conditions as Chinese banks are accumulating cash for
a seasonal surge in withdrawals for the week-long holiday.
"Now that the central bank has announced that it will more
frequently use open market operations to adjust liquidity, the
market widely expects that money market rates will stabilise and
will not spike too much even during holidays or at the end of
months or quarters," said the trader.
In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) rose slightly
on Tuesday. One-year IRS was at 3.16 percent, up
from Monday's close of 3.11 percent, while the benchmark
five-year IRS rose to 3.76 percent from 3.74
percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.3290 3.4695 -14.05
7-day SHIBOR 3.3380 3.4000 - 6.20
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)