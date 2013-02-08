* Injection by c.bank ends holiday liquidity worries * C.bank injected record 662 bln yuan this week * Benchmark 7-day repo rate slumps 56 bps to 3.53 pct * Interest-rate swaps also fall By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Feb 8 China's money rates slumped on Friday following the central bank's signal through this week's huge injection that it will use open market operations to keep money rates stable. Between Monday and Thursday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) made a net injection of 662 billion yuan ($106.23 billion) into the banking system, which according to Reuters calculations is a record weekly amount. "With such a big injection, there is not even any need for short-term liquidity operations," said a dealer at a large state-owned bank in Beijing, referring to the PBOC's recent launch of short-term liquidity injections on top of its regular open market operations. "Everybody is going to go home for Spring Festival and no one wants to borrow funds now," said another dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. The Chinese interbank market will be closed from Feb. 11-15 for the Lunar New Year holiday, but a special session will be held the weekend on Feb. 16-17. Trading is usually very light during such sessions, as only banks with urgent cash needs tap the market. On Friday, the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate dropped 56 basis points to 3.53 percent from 4.09 percent at the previous day's close. The 14-day repo rate slumped to 3.53 percent from 4.21 percent, and the overnight repo rate dived to 2.57 percent from 3.65 percent. In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) also fell Friday. One-year IRS dropped to 3.08 percent, from Thursday's close of 3.11 percent, and the benchmark five-year IRS dipped to 3.66 percent from 3.69 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5283 4.0940 -56.57 7-day SHIBOR 3.5130 4.1000 -58.70 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.23 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)