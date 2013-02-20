* Repo rates inch up but funding remains ample
* IRS market signals liquidity will stay loose
* Post-holiday deposit inflows keep funding costs low
* Little impact from modest c.bank fund withdrawal
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 China's money rates inched
higher on Wednesday but remained at low levels, as post-holiday
cash inflows and central bank foreign exchange purchases both
supported liquidity.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate inched up to 2.95 percent near midday, up
from 2.91 percent at Tuesday's close. Levels below three percent
typically indicate loose conditions.
The overnight repo rate remained at rock
bottom levels, trading at around 1.89 percent, barely changed
from 1.88 percent on Tuesday.
Despite a withdrawal of 860 billion yuan worth of liquidity
this week due to maturing reverse repos, traders say funding
conditions remain comfortable. The central bank drained an
additional 30 billion yuan from the market through sales of
standard repos on Tuesday.
The large volume of maturing reverse repos is the result of
the massive injection of short-term funds by the People's Bank
of China in the week just before the Lunar New Year holiday that
began on Feb 9.
That was intended to stave off the holiday liquidity crunch
that traditionally occurs as firms and households withdraw cash
to pay for holiday bonuses and consumption.
But with the customer cash now flowing back into the system,
traders say the maturing of those instruments and the modest
additional withdrawal on Tuesday are doing little to dent
liquidity. Base money creation through central bank purchases of
foreign exchange inflows is also supportive.
Interest-rate swaps indicate the market expects rates to
rise slightly but stay low.
The one-year interest-rate swap fixing was
at 3.11 percent on Wednesday, slightly up from Tuesday's 3.10
percent, but still well below its recent peak of 3.40 on Jan. 4.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.9498 2.9148 +3.50
7-day SHIBOR 2.9490 2.9490 +0.00
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
