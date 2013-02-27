* 7-day repo rate jumps 42 bps to 4.2542 pct * C.bank surveys demand for reverse repos By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Feb 27 China's money rates rose sharply on Wednesday due to tight conditions as the central bank kept draining funds from the market after a week-long holiday. But conditions are set to ease going forward as the People's Bank of China has signalled it will likely resume injecting liquidity into the money market during Thursday's open market operations. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate jumped 43 basis points to 4.2542 percent from 3.8247 percent at the close on Tuesday. The 14-day repo rate rose to 4.84 percent from 4.28 percent, and the one-day repo rate advanced to 3.93 percent from 3.79 percent. In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) fell back on Wednesday, with one-year IRS was at 3.16 percent, down from Tuesday's close of 3.22 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS was unchanged to 3.61 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.2542 3.8247 +42.95 7-day SHIBOR 4.2250 3.8110 +41.40 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)