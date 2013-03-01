* 7-day repo rate at 4.43 pct, highest level in 2013 * C. bank fund drain sparked fears of tightening * But some say market is over reacting * C.bank forced banks to cut lending in late Feb-report By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, March 1 China's key money rate stormed ahead to its highest level this year on Friday, as traders worried about tighter monetary policy amid signs the central bank is trying to restrain bank lending. The benchmark, weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose to 4.43 percent near midday, its highest level since Dec. 31 and up from 4.30 percent at Thursday's close. The overnight repo rate <CNREPO=CFXS climbed to 4.14 percent, up moderately from 4.06 percent on Thursday and its highest level since late October. Money market rates have soared this week, catching much of the market off guard. Traders are divided about how much of the rise is due to fundamental factors and how much is the result of a panic-driven herd mentality. "Things have tightened, but it's not an extreme situation. In the end you can still borrow money if you need it," said a liquidity trader at a joint-stock bank in Shanghai. Traders were mostly unconcerned by the central bank's record-high 910 billion yuan net fund drain via open market operations last week, believing that the drain was an effort to hedge the inflow of liquidity from other sources following the end of the Spring Festival Holiday. Indeed, the drain last week was mainly the result of the maturing of a huge volume reverse repos that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued just before the holiday, rather than pro-active steps to withdraw liquidity. But the market wasn't prepared for the net fund drain to continue this week. The PBOC drained 5 billion yuan via repos on Tuesday. Though the amount was tiny, traders said the market interpreted the move as confirmation that the previous week's drain had marked the launch of a new round of tightening after all. On Wednesday, PBOC surveyed banks for demand for reverse repos, signaling that it planned to pivot back to injecting funds. But on Thursday it refrained from proceeding with the injection, further jolting the market. In addition, the widely-respected 21st Century Business Herald, reported rumors on Friday that at least one bank had applied to the PBOC for short-term liquidity but had been denied. That has fueled the mood of panic. The central bank in January announced the launch of short-term liquidity operations for repos and reverse repos with tenors of three days or less to supplement its regular twice-weekly open market operations. The same article also reported that the net new lending by nearly the big four commercial banks had actually fallen by 45 billion yuan during the final week of February in response to window guidance from the central bank. That further fueled fears that authorities were focused on the risk of inflation. Still, some traders believe this week's spike is temporary and that rates will fall back next week. In a guest column published by Reuters Chinese News published on Thursday, Sheng Hongqing, chief macro strategist in the fund department at Everbright Bank in Shanghai, predicted that the seven-day rate will fall back to 3.6 percent and the overnight rate to 3.2 percent early this month. Sheng cited ample foreign exchange inflows, healthy bank deposit growth, and the high level of bank excess reserves to support his case that fundamentals do not support rates remaining at current levels. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.4338 4.3009 +13.29 7-day SHIBOR 4.4760 4.2670 +20.90 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Kim Coghill)