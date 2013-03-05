* 7-day repo rate down 110 bps to 3.19 pct
* Liquidity loosens after reserve payments made on Tuesday
* Banks more willing to lend on MOF injection expectations
* Panic over tightening ebbs after PBOC chief comments
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, March 5 China's money rates slumped on
Tuesday as liquidity improved amid optimism that Ministry of
Finance refunds would offset the lack of central bank activity
in the interbank market.
The central bank did not inject or drain funds on Tuesday,
after refraining from intervention on Thursday, but official
comments on its recent open market operations have helped ease
worry about possible policy tightening, traders said.
Banks also completed their cash payments to meet bank
reserve requirements, easing cash demand.
Banks are required to adjust their reserves at the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) on the 5th, 15th and 25th of each month
based on the latest changes to their deposits. If deposits
increase, they must add to reserves, while they receive refunds
if deposits fall.
Traders said banks appeared to be more willing to lend on
Tuesday because liquidity was expected to loosen further later
in March, a month when the Ministry of Finance typically injects
money into the banking system via redistribution of collected
taxes and fees.
PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan was quoted by local media as
explaining that the central bank's recent operations were in
line with typical liquidity inflows into the market after the
Lunar New Year, and there were no policy connotations.
The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
tumbled 110 basis points to 3.19 percent near
midday from Monday's close of 4.29 percent.
The overnight repo rate dropped to 3.02
percent from Monday's close of 3.29 percent, while the 14-day
rate fell to 3.38 percent from 4.31 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.1862 4.2868 -110.06
7-day SHIBOR 3.1890 4.3130 -112.40
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
