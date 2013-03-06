* Benchmark 7-day repo rate falls 19 bps to 3.0 pct * Record-high bank FX purchases seen boosting liquidity * PBOC vows to mop up extra liquidity in money markets * Monetary policy seen remaining neutral for now By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, March 6 China's money rates fell on Wednesday after the central bank data hinted at heavy capital inflows into the country in January, sparking expectations that liquidity in money markets will remain abundant in the near term, traders said. The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 19 basis points to 3.0 percent near midday from Tuesday's close of 3.19 percent. The overnight repo rate dropped to 2.86 percent from 3.01 percent, while the 14-day rate fell to 3.17 percent from 3.39 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) and Chinese commercial banks bought a net 683.7 billion yuan ($110 billion) worth of foreign exchange in January, according to a Reuters calculation based on central bank figures issued on Tuesday. The monthly increase was an all-time high, toppling the previous record of 654 billion yuan recorded in January 2008. While the increase does not directly indicate foreign exchange flows into China, a particularly large rise in such purchases nevertheless strongly suggests capital inflows, analysts say. Central bank purchases of foreign exchange add to China's monetary base, increasing market liquidity and influencing monetary policy. "Institutions were more willing to lend today as such heavy inflows in January makes the market feel confident in future liquidity," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "While the PBOC is expected to curb oversupply, investors mostly think its monetary policy will remain neutral for now." Signalling it may not tolerate too much liquidity in the system, a top PBOC official said on Wednesday that the central bank would use open market operations, including purchase agreements and central bank bills, to mop up excesses stemming from forex inflows. Yi Gang, a deputy PBOC governor added that China's 13 percent target set for M2 money supply growth this year was appropriate. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual gathering of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, in Beijing. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.9962 3.1859 - 18.97 7-day SHIBOR 2.9980 3.1890 - 19.10 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Monetary policy to be neutral in 2013 - External liquidity tracker: Open market operations and fiscal deposits are the main sources of liquidity in recent months GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/das95t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/kas95t - China's interest-rate swap curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/has95t - China's government bond yield curve has steepened GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/jas95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/mas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot outflows may be reducing liquidity, but the impact is small GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/was95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Kim Coghill)