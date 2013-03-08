* Main 7-day repo rate hits 2.48 pct, lowest since June
* China records trade surplus of $15.3 bln in Feb
* Expectations of heavy fund inflows into money markets
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, March 8 China's short-term funding
costs fell on Friday, with the main money rate hitting a
nine-month low, buoyed by the country's far
stronger-than-expected exports in February, which has driven
home expectations of capital inflows, traders said.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 5 basis points to 2.48 percent near
midday, its lowest level since June 11.
The overnight repo rate inched down to 2.47
percent from 2.48 percent, while the 14-day rate
fell to 2.84 percent from 3.06 percent.
China's exports in February jumped 21.8 percent from a year
earlier, far ahead of market expectations for a 10.1 percent
rise. Imports fell by 15.2 percent.
That left the country with a trade surplus of $15.3 billion
in February, compared with a forecast deficit of $7.75 billion.
As China's yuan currency is not fully convertible
and the government typically tries to hold the exchange rate at
a level it believes appropriate, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) buys lots of foreign exchange inflows and thus injects
large amounts of liquidity into the banking system.
"People believe more liquidity derived from the PBOC's forex
purchases will be flowing into the money markets," said a trader
at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"But the market also believes the central bank will step up
its liquidity drains via its open market operations, and that
belief has prevented money rates from falling even more
sharply."
Underlining the market's caution, Yi Gang, a PBOC deputy
governor, said on Wednesday that the central bank would use open
market operations, such as forward repos and central bank bills,
to mop up excesses stemming from forex inflows.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 2.4809 2.5326 - 5.17
7-day SHIBOR 2.4960 2.5190 - 0.23
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
