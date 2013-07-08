* Key 7-day money rate fall 14 bps to 3.67 pct
* Dealers expect c.bank will restart open market
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 8 China's money rates continued
to fall on Monday on ample liquidity, as dealers await open
market operations on Tuesday for hints on how the central bank
will manage the money supply going forward after a record
liquidity crunch in late June.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell 14 basis points (bps) to 3.67 percent
from Friday's 3.8055 percent.
The 14-day repo rate slumped 60 bps to 3.68
percent, and the overnight repo rate dropped 12
bps to 3.25 percent.
"Market liquidity is now ample after banks paid in their
regular reserve requirements last week," said a dealer at a
state-owned commercial bank in Beijing.
Banks must adjust their reserve balances at the central bank
on the 5th, 15th and 25th in order to meet the mandated reserve
requirement ratios, with the amount of the payment or refund
dependent on changes in their customer deposit balances.
The central bank has not engaged in open market operations
for two weeks.
"There is large possibility that the central bank will
restart the open market operations as it needs to balance market
money supply,"the state-owned bank dealer said.
The PBOC surveyed banks for their demand for three-month
bills, 7- and 14-day reverse repos and 28-day forward repo on
Monday.
China's central bank allowed short-term borrowing costs to
spike to close to 30 percent on June 20, sending a blunt but
effective message to overstretched banks that it was determined
to bring risky lending under control.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.6699 3.8055 -13.56
7-day SHIBOR 3.6560 3.8160 -16.00
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze
- Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
- China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
- Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
(Editing by Kim Coghill)