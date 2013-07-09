* Key 7-day money rate edged down by 7 bps to 3.60 percent * Open market ops still in focus * Companies could pay 400 bln yuan tax around mid-July By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 9 China's money rates eased on Tuesday, with dealers reporting relatively ample funds in the market, but the central bank continued to refrain from engaging in open market operations to adjust liquidity, keeping the market on edge. "We waited for the central bank to give us some hints from the open market, but it did not, so the market is a little bit confused," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate edged down slightly by 7 basis points (bps) to 3.60 percent from Monday's 3.67 percent. The 14-day repo rate slipped 4 bps to 3.64 percent, while the overnight repo rate was unchanged at 3.25 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has not used open market operations to drain or inject liquidity into the system since June 20, allowing short-term rates to spike to record highs. The PBOC has not explained why it allowed rates to rise so abruptly, but traders and economists believe requlators wanted to send a signal to Chinese commercial banks and to the shadow banking community to stop lending to speculative ventures and refocus on the real economy. Dealers said money conditions still face pressure from company tax payments due around mid-July. Official data showed China's annual consumer inflation accelerated more than expected in June. The central bank is seen keeping policy largely neutral in the near term to balance the need to keep the world's second-largest economy on an even keel while warding off inflation and possible property bubbles, analysts say. [IF:nL4N0FF0BF] Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.6029 3.6684 -6.55 7-day SHIBOR 3.5960 3.6560 -6.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Kim Coghill)