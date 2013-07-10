* Key 7-day money rate little changed at 3.60 pct
* Dealers report increasing demand for 7-, 14-day money
* Upcoming tax payments provokes caution
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 10 Chinese short-term money rates
were little changed on Wednesday, with dealers reporting growing
demand for longer-term instruments as companies prepare for
upcoming tax payments.
The 14-day repo rate jumped 21 bps to 3.86
percent, while the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond
repurchase rate remained flat at 3.60 percent by
midday.
The overnight repo rate edged up slightly by 1
basis point to 3.26 percent.
"Today's money conditions are good, but the demand for 7-
and 14-day tenors are increasing, which suggests a lack of
confidence," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in
Shanghai.
Dealers said companies will have to pay tax within 15 days
after the end of the quarter, which will require an estimated
400 billion yuan to come out of the system.
Dealers also pointed to an unusually high yield for a
Finance Ministry bond auction on Wednesday as evidence of
nervousness among market players.
China's Ministry of Finance auctioned 30 billion yuan ($4.89
billion) of seven-year bonds in the interbank market on
Wednesday at an average yield of 3.46 percent, higher than
expected 3.40 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.6044 3.6079 -0.35
7-day SHIBOR 3.5900 3.5960 -0.60
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
