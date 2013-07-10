* Key 7-day money rate little changed at 3.60 pct * Dealers report increasing demand for 7-, 14-day money * Upcoming tax payments provokes caution By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 10 Chinese short-term money rates were little changed on Wednesday, with dealers reporting growing demand for longer-term instruments as companies prepare for upcoming tax payments. The 14-day repo rate jumped 21 bps to 3.86 percent, while the benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate remained flat at 3.60 percent by midday. The overnight repo rate edged up slightly by 1 basis point to 3.26 percent. "Today's money conditions are good, but the demand for 7- and 14-day tenors are increasing, which suggests a lack of confidence," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. Dealers said companies will have to pay tax within 15 days after the end of the quarter, which will require an estimated 400 billion yuan to come out of the system. Dealers also pointed to an unusually high yield for a Finance Ministry bond auction on Wednesday as evidence of nervousness among market players. China's Ministry of Finance auctioned 30 billion yuan ($4.89 billion) of seven-year bonds in the interbank market on Wednesday at an average yield of 3.46 percent, higher than expected 3.40 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.6044 3.6079 -0.35 7-day SHIBOR 3.5900 3.5960 -0.60 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)