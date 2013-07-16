* Key 7-day money rate falls 9 bps to 3.72 pct
* C.bank holds off from open market ops, injecting 160 bln
yuan
* No sharp fall expected from tax, dividend payments
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 16 China's money rates fell after
the People's Bank of China once more held off from open market
operations, leaving the market to absorb 160 billion yuan
($26.07 billion) due to be injected later on Tuesday from
maturing instruments.
Dealers said the central bank appeared intent on soothing
market sentiment after it shocked participants by allowing a
credit crunch in late June.
The weighted average for the benchmark seven-day repo rate
fell 9 basis points (bps) to 3.72 by midday, down
from Monday's 3.81 percent.
The overnight repo rate slumped 27 bps to 3.02
percent, while the 14-day repo rate edged down by
5 bps to 4.00 percent.
Asid from neither injecting nor draining funds through bond
repurchase agreements on Tuesday, the central bank also
abstained from issuing bills, leaving it to the market to absorb
the 160 billion due from maturing instruments.
"I think the suspension of open market operations is quite
reasonable, otherwise the current comfortable level will be
destroyed again," said a dealer at a major state-owned bank in
Beijing.
But few believe money rates could decline much more in the
near term given strong demand for cash to meet upcoming pressure
of tax payments and cash dividends to stock investors.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.7211 3.8103 -8.92
7-day SHIBOR 3.7060 3.8090 -10.30
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
MARKET DRIVERS
($1 = 6.1378 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)