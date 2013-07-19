* Short term money rates up slightly on cash demand to meet dividend reqs * Overnight rate steady after Thursday's errant opening quote * Conditions ample for now - traders * Speculation that backdoor reverse repo may mature Monday, draining funds By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 19 China's short-term money rates inched up on Friday morning, with traders looking to see what the central bank does next week when listed companies are expected to ramp up demand for cash to meet dividend payments due before the month end. Dealers remained puzzled by an errant opening quote for the overnight bond repurchase contract that raised alarm on Thursday morning, though the market shrugged off the quote quickly when it was followed up by transactions within the normal range. The overnight repo had been expected to rise on Thursday due to fund-raising pressure to meet tax payments due today, but the rate hovered around 3 percent all day. On Friday the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the overnight tenor was 3.0498 percent, up 3.6 basis points from Thursday's close, and remaining within comfortable territory. The benchmark seven-day repo rate also rose slightly to 3.7666 percent, up from 3.7377 percent at the close on Thursday. A trader at a joint stock bank in Shanghai said that part of the reason for the rise in the overnight rate was fund-raising by the Agricultural Bank of China in order to make an estimated 50 billion yuan worth of dividend payments to investors due on Monday. Dealers widely expect rates to remain under upward pressure due to the cyclical dividend payments, but the wild card is what the central bank will do to offset swelling cash demand. A liquidity crunch that occurred in late June was largely attributed to regulators decision to hold off from making cash injections necessary to support the market through its critical quarter-end period, when cash demand spikes as banks shore up their books and adjust their reserve ratios. The PBOC let 160 billion yuan worth of maturing bills inject cash into the market this week, and has signalled in through the media that it intends to maintain stability in the interbank market. But market observers remain nervous, believing that the June credit crunch, widely perceived to be a signal to domestic financial institutions to cut back on more speculative forms of lending, might be repeated at the end of this month to reinforce the message. There was also speculation that that money will be drained from the market on Monday by maturing reverse repos issued privately to selected banks during the cash crunch last month. "Everybody is speculating about this possibility," said another dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. The People's Bank of China supplied cash to select banks in late June, when short-term rates spiked as high as 30 percent as banks scrambled for money, and rumours circulated about defaults and ATMs running empty. The PBOC never specified what form its assistance took, nor how much it injected, but dealers speculated that it used 28-day reverse repos, which could be set to mature as early as Monday, draining cash from the system. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7666 3.7377 +3.29 7-day SHIBOR 3.7540 3.6340 +12.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)