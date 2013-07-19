* Short term money rates up slightly on cash demand to meet
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 19 China's short-term money rates
inched up on Friday morning, with traders looking to see what
the central bank does next week when listed companies are
expected to ramp up demand for cash to meet dividend payments
due before the month end.
Dealers remained puzzled by an errant opening quote for the
overnight bond repurchase contract that raised
alarm on Thursday morning, though the market shrugged off the
quote quickly when it was followed up by transactions within the
normal range.
The overnight repo had been expected to rise on Thursday due
to fund-raising pressure to meet tax payments due today, but the
rate hovered around 3 percent all day.
On Friday the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the
overnight tenor was 3.0498 percent, up 3.6 basis points from
Thursday's close, and remaining within comfortable territory.
The benchmark seven-day repo rate also rose
slightly to 3.7666 percent, up from 3.7377 percent at the close
on Thursday.
A trader at a joint stock bank in Shanghai said that part of
the reason for the rise in the overnight rate was fund-raising
by the Agricultural Bank of China in order
to make an estimated 50 billion yuan worth of dividend payments
to investors due on Monday.
Dealers widely expect rates to remain under upward pressure
due to the cyclical dividend payments, but the wild card is what
the central bank will do to offset swelling cash demand.
A liquidity crunch that occurred in late June was largely
attributed to regulators decision to hold off from making cash
injections necessary to support the market through its critical
quarter-end period, when cash demand spikes as banks shore up
their books and adjust their reserve ratios.
The PBOC let 160 billion yuan worth of maturing bills inject
cash into the market this week, and has signalled in through the
media that it intends to maintain stability in the interbank
market.
But market observers remain nervous, believing that the June
credit crunch, widely perceived to be a signal to domestic
financial institutions to cut back on more speculative forms of
lending, might be repeated at the end of this month to reinforce
the message.
There was also speculation that that money will be drained
from the market on Monday by maturing reverse repos issued
privately to selected banks during the cash crunch last month.
"Everybody is speculating about this possibility," said
another dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai.
The People's Bank of China supplied cash to select banks in
late June, when short-term rates spiked as high as 30 percent as
banks scrambled for money, and rumours circulated about defaults
and ATMs running empty.
The PBOC never specified what form its assistance took, nor
how much it injected, but dealers speculated that it used 28-day
reverse repos, which could be set to mature as early as Monday,
draining cash from the system.
(Additional reporting by Chen Yixin; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)