By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 22 China's money rates pushed up
on Monday as the supply of funds tightened on intensifying cash
demand from listed companies that need to make dividend payments
by the end of the month, although a squeeze that some had
expected did not eventuate.
After a tame start -- it was 30 minutes before the first
deal -- the benchmark seven-day repo contract rose
about 15 basis points in morning trade to 3.9177 percent.
The overnight rate rose to 3.1098 percent from 3.0471
percent, while the 14-day tenor, which appeared to enjoy strong
demand as it crosses the month-end dividend payment deadline,
rose to 4.1092 percent from 4.0716 percent.
There was no significant reaction in the interbank market to
the government's decision on Friday to scrap the floor on
commercial bank lending rates.
And market speculation that Monday would see a cash squeeze
due to the expected maturity of reverse repos arranged to
counter a credit crunch in late June proved unfounded.
A dealer at a joint-stock bank in Shanghai said there was no
sign of such maturities disrupting the market. The dealer added
that just as the central bank's emergency cash injections last
month were spread over several days, maturities would be
similarly spaced, minimising the potential for shocks.
The central bank has not drained or injected funds in the
interbank market since June 20, and no bills or repos are set to
mature this week.
Traders are waiting to see if there will be a withdrawal or
injection of funds at Tuesday's open market operations, which
would be seen as a signal of the People's Bank of China's stance
on rates.
On Friday, the PBOC said banks could lend at any rate they
wanted, allowing them to compete for business, but maintained
the 3 percent cap on one-year deposit rates.
Dealers and economists said that seemed to be a largely
symbolic signal of future intentions to reform the banking
sector, given the central bank's push to tighten money supply to
curb overly aggressive credit growth.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.9177 3.7681 +14.96
7-day SHIBOR 3.9250 3.7450 +18.00
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
(Additional reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai newsroom;
Editing by John Mair)