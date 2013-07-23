By Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin
SHANGHAI, July 23 China's money rates rose on
Tuesday morning after the central bank held back from open
market operations, but some traders said they suspected
short-term rates were being manipulated downward by larger
banks.
The volume-weighted average for the benchmark seven-day bond
repurchase agreement contract opened flat but rose
slightly in the morning session, gaining over 4 basis points to
3.9817.
The overnight rate also rose modestly to
3.1668 percent from 3.1213 percent, while the 14-day repo
changed hands at 4.1223, up only slightly from
Monday's close.
China's interbank market is in focus this month after the
People's Bank of China effectively engineered a credit crunch at
the end of last month by refusing to inject enough cash to let
companies make scheduled tax payments and get their books in
order for the end of the second quarter.
The central bank's decision to stand aside even as
short-term borrowing costs spiked to record highs was meant to
drive home a message to banks that they could no longer count on
cheap cash to fund riskier operations.
The squeeze, although brief, was dramatic, with the
overnight tenor quoting as high as 30 percent on one day, and
local media reporting stories of defaults and empty ATMs.
As Chinese banks head toward the end of July, they are under
pressure to make dividend payments to shareholders, and dealers
are watching to see what the central bank does as a signal of
its intentions to short term interest rates and by extension its
wider macroeconomic policy.
So far the bank has been utterly passive, neither draining
nor injecting funds through open market operations since June
20. As a result, previously issued maturing bills and repos have
steadily injected funds into the interbank market.
"Money conditions are tight, and even major state-owned
banks do not lend decently," said a dealer at an Asian bank in
Shanghai. "This tightness is likely to last until early August."
Traders and economists are divided over the PBOC's
intentions, with some economists warning that the central bank
could allow another cash crunch if the country's financial
system continues to aggressively grow credit in the shadow
banking sector.
But others have said that this time around regulators are
trying to signal that the market should stay calm, both through
statements reaffirming Beijing's commitment to policy stability
in domestic media and by refraining from draining funds from the
interbank market.
In another sign the government may privately become more
flexible towards liquidity supply, local media reported that
senior officials have recently said at meetings that 7 percent
will be the bottom line of China's economic growth. These
reports cannot be independently confirmed.
A dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai said that he believed
the opening rates were actually being guided artificially low
this morning through opening quotes from large state-owned
banks.
"This morning was really weird. The main tenors opened up
immediately with these large transactions. I think it could have
been guidance from the big banks."
Because dealers look at the volume-weighted average price
(VWAP) to assess the market state of a given tenor, a single
large transaction can have heavy influence on the VWAP right out
of the gate.
This is not the first time dealers have suggested that
market-driven rates should be tighter than they have been in
over the last few trading days given the need to meet dividends,
but allegations of manipulation are difficult to prove.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.9817 3.9369 +4.48
7-day SHIBOR 3.9590 3.9250 +3.40
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze
- Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
- China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
- Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
- Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
(Additional reporting by Chen Yixin; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)