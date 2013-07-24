* Cash calls for corp div payments keep pressure on rates * HSBC China manufacturing flash PMI shows poor growth * Signs of capital outflows from China * Some economists predicting RRR cut in Q4 By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 24 China's money rates rose across the curve on Wednesday for the third straight day driven by corporate demand for cash amid rising speculation that the central bank may reduce banks' requirement reserve ratios (RRR) to boost liquidity. The speculation among local media was also reinforced by China's weak manufacturing activity from a preliminary survey, among other recent evidence of slowing growth. More than 2,000 listed Chinese companies need to make dividend payments before the end of this month, while banks are also setting aside funds to meet month-end regulatory requirements, particularly the 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio. The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 4.0307 percent at midday, up from the previous close of 4.0080 percent. The overnight rate rose to 3.2746 percent from 3.1929 percent, while the 14-day tenor edged up to 4.1383 percent from 4.1307 percent. Market players are keeping a close eye on Chinese interbank market rates after tight conditions in June caused a cash crunch for banks and sparked a slide in mainland stock indexes. Activity in China's vast manufacturing sector slowed to an 11-month low in July as new orders faltered and the job market weakened. The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 47.7 from June's final reading of 48.2, a third straight month below the watershed 50 line which divides expansion from contraction and the weakest since August 2012. The poor data came after signs of capital outflows from China. The central bank and commercial banks together sold 41.2 billion yuan ($6.7 billion) worth of foreign exchange to Chinese corporates on a net basis in June, reversing six months of net purchases. "Multiple negative factors may force the central bank to cut the reserve requirement ratio," said a front-page story on the official China Securities Journal's website. Such a view has also been echoed by other main local financial media and some foreign bank economists. But in the near term, some traders said the People's Bank of China (PBOC) was still taking a relatively hawkish stance towards liquidity, refraining from injecting funds via its regular open market operations on Tuesday. Injecting money via these operations would be taken as a change in the central bank's relatively tight liquidity policy it has adopted since June, traders say. The cash crunch that occurred in China's interbank market in late June was interpreted by many as a warning signal from PBOC that it would not tolerate the continued explosive growth of China's shadow banking sector, which was seen as guiding funds into real estate speculation and rolling over unsustainable debt, instead of driving investment in the real economy. "The PBOC has lots of tools on hand it can use before cutting the RRR," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing. The dealer and some others said that in the near term the PBOC was likely to rely on private cash injections to specific banks deemed as lending in line with official guidance, resorting to issuing reverse bond repurchase agreements in its open market operations to pump funds into the market. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.0307 4.0080 + 2.27 7-day SHIBOR 4.0110 3.9590 + 5.20 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)