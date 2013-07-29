(Adds trader comment, background)
SHANGHAI, July 29 The opening quotation for
China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement
jumped 58.6 basis points to 5.0000 percent on
Monday, but traders said this did not signal unusually tight
lending conditions.
A trader at a state-owned bank in Shanghai said the quote,
which was up from the previous volume-weighted close of 4.4144
percent, was not extraordinarily high for the end of the month.
The amount of the transaction, at 30 million yuan ($4.89
million), was also not particularly large.
"I expect the rate to come back down a bit in following
quotes," he said.
Investors in adjacent markets are particularly sensitive to
Chinese short-term money rates after tightness in the interbank
market in June caused a cash crunch for banks and set off a
slide in mainland stock indexes.
Dealers say tightness in the market presently is not
unexpected, given demand for cash to make upcoming dividend
payments and for banks to rebalance their loan-to-deposit ratios
before the end of the month.
What was more unusual was the timing of the transaction,
which posted at 9:22 a.m. local time, suggesting urgency. At the
time of reporting no further transactions had occurred for that
tenor.
China's interbank market frequently sees unusually high
quotations toward the end of the month, usually from smaller
banks or rural cooperatives short on cash.
An unusually high 6 percent quote for an overnight repo
contract between two rural cooperatives on July 18
startled investors and resulted in both banks being disciplined
publicly by the central bank.
Traders say that the volume-weighted average price (VWAP)
for a given contract usually gives a more indicative view of
market conditions, but dealers have also said in recent days
that major state-owned banks have been intervening to suppress
rates by conducting large transactions, making the VWAP less
indicative of true liquidity conditions for smaller players.
($1 = 6.1316 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)