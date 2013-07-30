SHANGHAI, July 30 China's money rates fell
slightly on Tuesday after the People's Bank of China proactively
injected funds into money markets for the first time since
February, easing fears of another credit crunch like the one
which panicked markets last month.
China's central bank injected 17 billion yuan ($2.77
billion) into the money markets through seven-day reverse bond
repurchase agreements on Tuesday, the first time it has engaged
in open market operations since June 20, and the first time it
has issued reverse repos - which inject funds - since early
February.
But the new cash was priced high, with the bank setting the
official seven-day reverse repo rate at 4.4 percent, much higher
than the last official guidance rate of 3.35 percent,
"The central bank may be using the reverse repo rate to
clarify its attitude toward the market," said a dealer at a
state-owned bank in Beijing.
Dealers say the bank is using the interbank market as a way
to signal financial institutions to cut back on risky shadow
banking practices that has seen investment flowing into
speculative activity instead of the real economy in 2013.
Despite the high guidance rate, the money markets still had
room to relax, and did so, as fears of another cash crunch
receded.
Some rates reached as high as 30 percent in intra-day trade
in late June.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell slightly to 4.9848 percent by midday,
down 13 basis points from the previous close of 5.1165 percent.
The overnight rate dipped to 3.6574 percent
from 3.7776 percent, while the 14-day tenor was
down to 5.3562 percent from 5.5183 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.9848 5.1165 -13.17
7-day SHIBOR 4.9720 5.0570 - 8.50
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
