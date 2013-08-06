* Key 7-day money rate slumps 20 bps to 4.15 pct * C.bank injects 12 bln yuan into market, yield at 4 pct * Stable money rates seen SHANGHAI, Aug 6 China's money rates fell slightly on Tuesday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected funds through open market operations, bolstering confidence that the central bank is maintaining rate stability. The PBOC injected 12 billion yuan ($1.96 billion) into the money markets through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday. Dealers said they interpreted the injection - smaller than all recent ones - as a signal that the central bank is guiding rates back down slowly but intends to keep them relatively tight. The central bank set the official seven-day reverse repo guidance rate at 4.0 percent, down from last week's 4.40 percent. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate slumped to 4.15 percent near midday, down 20 basis points from the previous close of 4.35 percent. The overnight rate was little changed to 3.12 percent from Monday's close of 3.11 percent, while the 14-day tenor rose to 4.54 percent from its close of 4.39 percent on Monday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.1459 4.3470 -20.11 7-day SHIBOR 4.0660 4.3560 -29.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Richard Borsuk)