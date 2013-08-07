* Key 7-day money rate slumps 27 bps to 3.87 pct
* Rates around 3 percent indicate accomodative conditions -
dealers
* Growing market confidence increases willingness to lend
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 7 China's benchmark money rate
dropped below 4 percent on Wednesday, with dealers reporting
ample money conditions in the market and increasing confidence
in stability going forward.
Dealers say short-term rates around 3 percent roughly
indicate relatively accomodative liquidity in the interbank
market.
"The market was never particularly short on money, but after
the central bank restarted issuing reverse repos and injecting
cash, market confidence came back," said a dealer at a city
commercial bank in Shanghai.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell to 3.87 percent near midday, down 27
basis points (bps) from the previous close of 4.14 percent.
It was the first time the benchmark volume-weighted average
has traded below 4 percent since July 23.
The overnight rate remained unchanged at 3.12
percent, while the 14-day rate dropped 13 bps to
4.41 percent from Tuesday's close of 4.55 percent.
The PBOC injected 12 billion yuan ($1.96 billion) into the
money markets through seven-day reverse bond repurchase
agreements on Tuesday and set the reverse repo guidance rate at
4.0 percent, down from last week's 4.40 percent.
Investors in domestic and global markets have been
particularly sensitive to Chinese short-term money rates after
tightness in the interbank market in June saw some tenors priced
as high as 30 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.8685 4.1407 -27.22
7-day SHIBOR 3.8730 4.0660 -19.30
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate
- CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze
- Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
- China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
- Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
- Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
(Editing by Kim Coghill)