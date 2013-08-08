* Key 7-day money rate falls 10 bps to 3.79 pct * C.bank injects net 20 bln yuan into market this week * C.bank reverse repo yields guide market rates lower * C.bank seen keeping market rates stable in near term By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Aug 8 China's money rates fell on Thursday after the People's Bank of China again injected funds via open market operations and used the interest rate on these operations to guide market rates lower. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 10 basis points (bps) to 3.79 percent near midday, down from the previous close of 3.89 percent. The overnight rate edged down by 5 bps to 3.19 percent, while the 14-day rate was little changed at 4.41 percent. China's central bank injected 15 billion yuan ($2.45 billion) into the money markets through 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Thursday. For the week, the PBOC will inject a net 20 billion yuan into the market. The average auction rate on the central bank's 14-day reverse repos was 4.10 percent, down 40 basis points from last week's 4.50 percent. Market players said that this fall was a signal that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) intends to guide market repo rates downward slightly in the near term. In principle, the yields on PBOC's repos are set through an auction process, but in practice, the PBOC dictates rates to auction participants, dealers say. "It's clear that the central bank wants to give us a range in which to trade, and I think there is still some space to fall slightly," said a dealer at a city commercial bank in Shanghai. The PBOC also conducted an injection of 12 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos on Tuesday, sold at 4.00 percent, 40 bps lower than the rate on seven-day repos a week ago. Investors in domestic and global markets have been particularly sensitive to Chinese short-term money rates after tightness in the interbank market in June saw some tenors priced as high as 30 percent. Some dealers said the central bank could continue to use the reverse repo rate as a reference to keep money-rates moving in a stable range. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7890 3.8867 -9.77 7-day SHIBOR 3.7585 3.8730 -11.45 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1192 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)