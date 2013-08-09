* 7-day money rate falls 15 bps to 3-week low of 3.64 pct
* Dealers report supply and demand for funds balanced
* Big banks lending money freely - dealers
* C.bank seen guiding rates slightly lower in near term
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Aug 9 China's money rates fell again
on Friday, with the key seven-day rate hitting its lowest level
in over three weeks, as dealers reported that supply and demand
for funds are roughly in balance.
The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase
rate fell to 3.64 percent, its lowest level since
July 22 and down 15 basis points (bps) from its previous close.
The overnight rate slumped 25 bps to 2.93
percent, while the 14-day rate slid by 11 bps to
4.26 percent.
Dealers said big banks were willing to lend money after the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected funds via open market
operations this week.
The central bank injected funds through seven- and 14-day
reverse repos this week , setting
the rates on these instruments at 4.00 and 4.10 percent, both
down 40 basis points from last week.
Market players said the fall signalled that the PBOC
intends to guide the market slightly downward in the near term.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.6415 3.7903 -14.88
7-day SHIBOR 3.6400 3.7585 -11.85
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)