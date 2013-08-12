Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 12 China's money rates were mixed on Monday morning with volatility keeping low in a market served by ample liquidity, traders said. The volume-weighted average of the benchmarket seven-day repo rose to 3.6791, up from 3.6557 on Friday's close. The overnight rate also rose by over 5 basis points to 2.9784 on strong demand but weak supply, while the 14-day rate sank 11 basis points to 4.1524. Traders said that conditions were relaxed on the day thanks to the continued usage of reverse repos by the central bank in open market operations, which they said helped maintain rate stability. Instruments previously issued by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) are set to inject a net 84 billion yuan into the money market this week, exclusive of any injections or drains made by the bank during upcoming open market operations on Tuesday and Thursday. The PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan last week. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.6791 3.6557 +2.34 7-day SHIBOR 3.6480 3.6400 +0.80 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.