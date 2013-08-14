* Key 7-day money rate up 13 bps to 3.86 pct
* Higher 7-day reverse rate guided money rates higher
* C.bank reissues three-year bills, at coupon of 3.5 pct
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 14 China's short-term money rates
continued to rise on Wednesday after the central bank reissued
three-year bills and set the seven-day reverse repo rate much
higher than the secondary market rate.
Traders increasingly regard the seven-day reverse repo as an
unofficial guidance rate for the market, following moves by the
central bank they interpret as a sign of tightening control.
"It's like the central bank is fixing a course that we have
to follow," said a dealer at a joint-stock bank in Shanghai.
"But funding conditions are not bad, most cash needs can
still be met."
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced on its website
Monday after market close that it had issued 75.5 billion yuan
($12.33 billion) worth of three-year bills, effectively
neutralising the effect of a near-identical tranche of bills
maturing that day.
The PBOC followed up by issuing 11 billion yuan of seven-day
reverse repos during open market operations on Tuesday morning,
setting the guidance rate at 3.9 percent, down 10 basis points
from last week's 4 percent, with dealers saying the rate is
higher than expected.
Dealers said the central bank's decision to reissue bills
showed it intended to loosen short-term funds but tighten
long-term rates, and this sentiment is reflected by a recent
steepening of the interest-rate swap curve for the seven-day
repo rate over the last 30 days.
The volume-weighted average of the benchmark seven-day
forward repo contract rose to 3.86 percent near
midday, up 13 basis points (bps) from the previous close of 3.73
percent, moving around the central bank's guidance rate.
The 14-day rate was little changed at 4.17
percent from Tuesday's close of 4.16 percent.
The overnight rate jumped 20 bps to 3.44
percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.8627 3.7339 +12.88
7-day SHIBOR 3.8550 3.7020 +15.30
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
(Editing by Eric Meijer)