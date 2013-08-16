By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 16 China's money rates slid on Friday morning, with traders saying the market remained confident in the central bank's neutral stance despite the failure of a bond auction by the China Export Import Bank (Chexim) on Thursday. An alarming credit crunch that occurred in China's interbank market in late June was preceded by the failure of a government bond auction to find enough buyers to clear the bonds on offer, but traders viewed the failure of the Chexim auction as a pricing matter limited to that specific issue. "This is a bond market thing, there's no impact on the short-term liquidity market," said a dealer at a major state-owned bank in Shanghai. She added that the central bank's conduct in the interbank market was being read as signalling neutrality in the near term, not tightening. The People's Bank of China injected a net 47.5 billion yuan ($7.77 billion) into the money market this week, more than twice the previous week's injection. However, there are signs of enduring nervousness in the market. Yields at several government bond issues in August have come in over expectations, with the most recent auction of 3 year finance ministry bills coming in at 3.77 percent, 2 basis points higher than the high end of trader forecasts. The volume-weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo contract was 3.8114 percent at midday, down from 4.0085 percent at Thursday's close. The overnight contract came in at 3.2444 percent, down slightly from 3.3051 on Thursday, and the 14-day contract also sank from 4.1104 down to 3.8143. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8114 4.0085 -19.71 7-day SHIBOR 3.7720 3.9940 -22.20 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1125 Chinese yuan)