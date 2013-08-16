By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 16 China's money rates slid on
Friday morning, with traders saying the market remained
confident in the central bank's neutral stance despite the
failure of a bond auction by the China Export Import Bank
(Chexim) on Thursday.
An alarming credit crunch that occurred in China's interbank
market in late June was preceded by the failure of a government
bond auction to find enough buyers to clear the bonds on offer,
but traders viewed the failure of the Chexim auction as a
pricing matter limited to that specific issue.
"This is a bond market thing, there's no impact on the
short-term liquidity market," said a dealer at a major
state-owned bank in Shanghai.
She added that the central bank's conduct in the interbank
market was being read as signalling neutrality in the near term,
not tightening. The People's Bank of China injected a net 47.5
billion yuan ($7.77 billion) into the money market this week,
more than twice the previous week's injection.
However, there are signs of enduring nervousness in the
market. Yields at several government bond issues in August have
come in over expectations, with the most recent auction of 3
year finance ministry bills coming in at 3.77 percent, 2 basis
points higher than the high end of trader forecasts.
The volume-weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo
contract was 3.8114 percent at midday, down from
4.0085 percent at Thursday's close. The overnight contract
came in at 3.2444 percent, down slightly from
3.3051 on Thursday, and the 14-day contract also
sank from 4.1104 down to 3.8143.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.8114 4.0085 -19.71
7-day SHIBOR 3.7720 3.9940 -22.20
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
($1 = 6.1125 Chinese yuan)