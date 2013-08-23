* Key 7-day repo rate little changed at 4.17 pct * Month-end money demand causes boosts 14-day rate * Rollout of NCDs signals progress on interest-rate reform * But little impact on money market for now - dealers By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Aug 23 China's money market rates were mixed on Friday, with the overnight rate falling due to ample current liquidity, while longer-term rates rose on elevated month-end fund demand, dealers said. The weighted-average overnight bond repurchase rate dropped 11 basis points (bps) to 3.28 percent on Friday. The 14-day repo rate jumped 15 bps to 5.22 percent around midday, while the benchmark seven-day repo rate was little changed at 4.17 percent. Dealers said the supply of short-term funds is improving on expectations that the central bank will inject more funds via open market operations next week, as well as an injection from finance ministry deposits to be auctioned next week. China's finance ministry will auction 50 billion yuan ($8.2 billion) of three-month deposits to commercial banks on Aug. 27, the ministry said on Thursday. "Money conditions could remain relatively balance next week, so banks' willingness to lend overnight funds is improving, but for cross-month funds, I still remain cautious." said a dealer at a Chinese city bank in Shanghai, referring to 14-day repo loans, whose maturity extends across the month-end period. Chinese banks typically put extra cash aside at month-end to meet regulatory ratios and internal targets on deposits. Late on Thursday, sources told Reuters that China's top banks were expected to win approval for the issuance of tens of billions of yuan in negotiable certificates of deposit (NCD) as early as next month. The NCD, which will trade on the interbank market, would be offered with maturities from three to six months and be priced with a premium over the Shanghai interbank offered rate (SHIBOR), sources told Reuters. "This can be seen as a step forward for interest rate liberalisation on the deposit side, if the rates on the NCD are determined with reference to some market rates," Frances Cheung, Senior Strategist Asia ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB, wrote in a note to clients on Friday. But dealers said the impact on the money market would be limited in the near term. "All the details are still not clear," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.1703 4.1598 +1.05 7-day SHIBOR 4.1490 4.1150 +3.40 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but quietly tightens grip - Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing debate - CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash squeeze - Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side - China reform push means June turmoil may be just the beginning DATA POINTS - External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in 2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Kim Coghill)