By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 28 Most Chinese money rates
dropped on Thursday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
injected cash into the markets via reverse bond repurchase
agreements in its open market operations, adding to unusually
good liquidity supply at the end of the month.
The weighted-average overnight repo rate
dropped 14 basis points (bps) to 2.96 percent, while the 14-day
rate tumbled 62 bps to 4.39 percent.
The benchmark seven-day, however, edged up 6
bps to 4.35 percent as institutions needed cross-month funds for
seasonal demand at month-end, when banks must meet regulatory
requirements such as the 75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio.
The PBOC injected 26 billion yuan ($4.25 billion) into the
money markets through 14-day reverse repos on Thursday, meaning
it will inject a net 41.5 billion yuan into the market this
week.
The central bank has apparently changed its tactics in
managing liquidity after its problematic handling of a fund
squeeze in the money markets in June caused China's main stock
index to plunge 20 percent in less than a month and
resulted in widespread worries over the health of China's
financial system.
Its continuous cash injections over the past two months have
helped market liquidity to stay ample, traders said.
However, the PBOC has re-issued three-year bills outside
normal open market operations four times since July in order to
lock up longer-term funds, a sign that authorities continue to
implement a policy of keeping money-market liquidity relatively
tight, traders said.
Traders said they expected money rates to retreat further
next week, with the seven-day repo rate likely falling back to
the range of 3-4 percent in which it has mostly moved this year.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.3528 4.2964 + 5.64
7-day SHIBOR 4.3180 4.2590 + 5.90
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)