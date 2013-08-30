* Banks pay high attention to end-month asset allocation
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 30 China's benchmark money rate,
the seven-day repo rate, slumped on Friday despite high cyclical
month-end demand, which traders said showed that Chinese banks
have learned their lesson from a money market squeeze in June
and are now paying closer attention to their end-month asset
allocations.
They also credited generous cash injections by the central
bank for keeping conditions loose.
The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
tumbled 60 basis points (bps) to 3.75 percent.
Rates usually rise at the end of each month because banks must
meet regulatory requirements such as the 75 percent
loan-to-deposit ratio, but not this time around.
Among other tenors, the 14-day repo rate
edged down 6 bps to 6.32 percent while the overnight rate
rose 10 bps to 3.05 percent.
"Banks have become much more cautious in allocating assets
to end-month demand," said a senior dealer at a major Chinese
state-owned bank in Shanghai.
"This has led to unusually good liquidity supply at the end
of this month, supported by a more generous central bank."
The People's Bank of China (PBOc) injected a net 41.5
billion yuan ($6.78 billion) into the money market this week,
helping market liquidity to stay ample, traders said.
The central bank has apparently changed its tactics in
managing liquidity after its problematic handling of a fund
squeeze in the money markets in June caused China's main stock
index to plunge 20 percent in less than a month and
resulted in widespread worries over the health of China's
financial system.
Thus a repetition of the June market squeeze has now become
increasingly unlikely, traders said.
Traders said they expected money rates to remain stable in
coming weeks, with the seven-day repo rate likely moving in a
range of 3-4 percent in which it has mostly moved this year.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.7505 4.3507 +60.02
7-day SHIBOR 3.7355 4.3180 +58.25
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
