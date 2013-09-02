* Key 7-day money rate nearly flat at 3.76 pct
* Dealers report ample liquidity available
* But holiday demand will support rates this month
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 China's key money-market rates
were little changed on Monday, with dealers reporting relatively
easy conditions, as most institutions were willing to offer
funds.
The benchmark seven-day edged up 2 basis
points (bps) to 3.76 percent from 3.74 percent.
The weighted-average overnight repo rate
dropped 2 bps to 3.02 percent, while the 14-day rate
fell 9 bps to 4.14 percent.
"Today's funding conditions are still ample, and longer-term
money rates are falling now. It's not hard to borrow money,"
said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing.
But dealers said money rates may have little room to fall
sharply this month, as September is the end of the
third-quarter, which traditionally leads to caution over
interbank lending near month-end.
"Although I don't think the money condition will be as tight
as in June, there is still lots of holiday money demand, which
makes me feel cautious," said a dealer at a major state-owned
bank in Beijing.
Holiday cash demand will also support rates around
mid-month. China's market will be closed on Sept. 19 and 20 for
the Mid-Autumn Festival and on Oct. 1 to 7 for the National Day
Holiday.
Banks usually prepare extra liquidity during major holidays
to cope with spending by households and firms.
The central bank engineered a sharp money-market funding
squeeze in June, caused China's main stock index to
plunge 20 percent in less than a month and sparked worries about
the health of China's financial system.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.7560 3.7350 +2.10
7-day SHIBOR 3.7420 3.7355 +0.65
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)