* Key 7-day money rate falls 2 bps to 3.73 pct
* 14-day money rate dives 38 bps
* Central bank injects 10 bln yuan in 7-day repos
SHANGHAI, Sept 3 China's money rates fell on
Tuesday, with the 14-day repo rate slumping around 40 basis
points due to ample funds in the market, with traders expecting
stability going forward.
The weighted-average 14-day rate dived 38
basis points (bps) to 3.77 percent from 4.15 percent.
The benchmark seven-day fell 2 bps to 3.73
percent from 3.75, while the weighted-average overnight repo
rate was little changed at 3.01 percent.
China's central bank injected 10 billion yuan ($1.63
billion) into the money markets through seven-day reverse bond
repurchase agreements on Tuesday, down from last week's 29
billion yuan. The central bank set the official yield at 3.9
percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.7334 3.7489 -1.55
7-day SHIBOR 3.7420 3.7355 +0.65
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
MARKET DRIVERS
- In wake of cash crunch, PBOC commits to transparency but
quietly tightens grip
- Capital outflows, slowing growth fuel monetary easing
debate
- CHINA MONEY-Tighter interbank regulation seen after cash
squeeze
- Collapse in China bond volumes exposes market's seamy side
- China reform push means June turmoil may be just the
beginning
DATA POINTS
- External liquidity tracker: Collapse in FX purchases
hurts liquidity in May link.reuters.com/pem75t
- Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t
- Chinese government bond curve flattens on liquidity
squeeze, growth concerns GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t
- China's interest-rate swap curve is inverted on severe
liquidity squeeze GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t
- China corporate bond spreads have narrowed slightly
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t
- Hot money tracker: Hot money inflows have returned in
2013, boosting liquidity GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric
Meijer)