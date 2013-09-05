* Key 7-day money rate falls 3 bps to 3.46 pct
* C.bank drains 37 bln yuan from open market
* First net drain since May, but impact muted
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Sept 5 China's money rates continued
to ease on Thursday on ample liquidity, ignoring the central
bank's decision to drain funds from the market for the first
time in four months via open market operation.
China's central bank drained a net 37 billion yuan from the
market this week, the first time it has done so since May, but
dealers reported little impact on trading given the relatively
small size of the drain.
"Money is ample, and the small drain from the open market is
not having a big impact," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in
Beijing.
He and several other dealers pointed out that the amount of
funds injected or drained during open market operations had
become less important than official guidance rates set for
reverse repos.
Traders say that despite commitments to increasing
transparency, the central bank has quietly tightened its grip on
the money market after a cash crunch in June startled investors
at home and abroad.
The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract
fell 3 basis points (bps) to 3.46 percent from
3.49.
The weighted-average 14-day rate fell 5 bps
to 3.68 percent from 3.73 percent, while the overnight repo rate
dropped 11 bps to 2.90 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.4640 3.4880 -2.40
7-day SHIBOR 3.4560 3.4980 -4.20
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)