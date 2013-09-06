* Key 7-day money rate little changed at 3.47 pct
* Money rates could rise next week on holiday cash demand
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Sept 6 China's money rates were little
changed on Friday, thanks to abundant liquidity, though they
could rise next week due to increased money demand in the run-up
to a holiday period.
The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase contract
was little changed at 3.47 percent.
The weighted-average 14-day rate rose 3 basis
points (bps) to 3.72 percent from 3.69 percent, while the
overnight repo rate was up 7 bps to 2.96 percent
from 2.89 percent.
"Money conditions are good now. We are starting to pay more
attention to next week's holiday demand, which could push up
rates," said a dealer at a Chinese city bank in Shanghai.
Holiday cash demand will also support rates around
mid-month. China's market will be closed on Sept. 19 and 20 for
the Mid-Autumn Festival and on Oct. 1 to 7 for the National Day
Holiday.
Banks usually prepare extra liquidity during major holidays
to cope with spending by households and firms.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.4747 3.4682 +0.65
7-day SHIBOR 3.4690 3.4560 +1.30
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)