By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Sept 27 Fears that China could see a
repetition of June's dramatic cash crunch were relieved at last
this week as targeted injections by the central bank kept money
supply comfortable in the run-up to a long holiday and the end
of the quarter.
The most commonly traded short-term rates slid over the
course of the week as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) steadily
injected fresh cash into money markets through short-term
reverse repo agreements.
The benchmarket seven-day repo contract and
the overnight repo rate both traded around 3
percent on Friday, which traders say indicates generally
accommodative conditions.
However, traders pointed out that demand remained relatively
stronger for longer tenors that would mature after the end of
the Golden Week holiday, in particular 14- and 21-day tenors.
At the same time, the bank continued to follow its recent
habit of sterilising cash coming into the system through
maturing long-term bills by immediately reissuing fresh bills of
the same tenor and similar amounts.
The net effect was 150.1 billion yuan ($24.52
billion)pouring into the banking system this week, evidently
sufficient to tide most customers over through the upcoming
holiday beginning Oct 1, which will see markets close through
Oct 7.
The PBOC led off with a strong signal on Tuesday, when it
issued 88 billion yuan of short-term reverse repos, which
traders said established confidence that no crunch was in the
offing.
Credit data for August released last week showed that total
social financing -- the broadest measure of credit flows to the
real economy -- nearly doubled in August from July.
Some observers interpreted looser liquidity in August as a
sign that authorities had quietly opened the credit tap after
the June liquidity crunch to ensure that the economy's slowdown
would not be too sharp in the run-up to a top-level government
meeting on economic reform in November.
($1 = 6.1214 Chinese yuan)
