* C.bank injects 59 bln yuan, largest injection since late Sept

* CDB auction well received after previous undersubscription

* More signs of bearishness in debt markets post-reform announcements

* Tight money could be the new normal - trader

By Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Nov 21 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted its largest weekly cash injection since late September on Thursday, at a time the combination of reform initiatives and tightening signals from regulators has money and bond traders increasingly wary.

The injection appeared to have paved the way for a smooth bond issuance by a policy bank, but major short-term money traders were unimpressed and rates rose.

Regulators have indicated they want to get control of housing prices and inflation caused by excess liquidity, which many are interpreting as a de-facto tightening signal.

"On the monetary policy side, (Chinese premier) Li Keqiang was very clear: they want to maintain monetary policy intact, no tightening, no loosening," said Shen Minggao, head of China research at Citigroup in Hong Kong.

"But in my view, no loosening means tightening," Shen said.

At the same time, market-based reforms to interest rates are expected to push down values for longer-term bonds.

The central bank injected 33 billion yuan ($5.42 billion)during open market operations Thursday morning, bringing its net weekly injection up to 59 billion yuan.

That's the largest injection since the week of Sept. 23, when the PBOC moved more than 150 billion yuan into the market in preparation for the week-long holiday in early October.

When markets reopened, regulators began to express concern about the impact loose liquidity was having on inflation and housing prices, and squeezed cash from markets.

Prior to this week, they allowed a net 148.4 billion yuan to drain from the interbank market over seven weeks.

This draining trend caused notable short-term rate spikes at the end of October and again in mid-November, leading some to worry that a recurrence of June's dramatic credit crunch might be under way.

'THINGS AREN'T PARTICULARLY GOOD'

Thursday's injection appears to have helped the China Development Bank (CDB) pull off a bond auction on Thursday morning, with yields coming in below forecasts, after being forced to reduce the size of a previous auction on weak demand.

Other issuers have also run into headwinds. An auction of three-month Finance Ministry deposits last week came in at 6 percent, up sharply from the previous auction of the same tenor of 4.23 percent and the highest yield in two years.

A three-year bond auction by the Agricultural Development Bank of China on Nov. 12 was undersubscribed, pricing more than 20 basis points above expectations.

While Thursday's cash injection may have helped CDB, it has done little for short-term money rates so far, which remain relatively elevated after spiking at the end of the previous week when the bank drained cash.

"Things still aren't particularly good," said a trader at a city commercial bank in Shanghai.

"I think the issuance of 14-day reverse repos (this morning, which injected cash) helped market sentiment a little, but practically speaking it's still pretty tight." the trader said. "We feel that this sort of tightness might become the new norm."

The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement was up at midday, with the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at 4.8380 percent from 4.8225 at Wednesday's close.

Other popular tenors were mixed, with demand for the 14-day repo pushing up the VWAP to 5.6673 percent, over 16 basis points higher than Wednesday's close. The overnight repo rate sank to 3.9083 percent. ($1 = 6.0929 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)