* 3-month SHIBOR rate at highest since mid-year cash crunch * Money rates fall even as c.bank drains liquidity * Benchmark 7-day repo down 16 bps over the week (Adds background, wider money conditions) By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Dec 6 China's money rates eased slightly this week despite a massive 47 billion yuan ($7.72 billion) drain by the central bank during open market operations, but rates remained elevated as sentiment was cautious. Corporate and treasury bond yields hovered at relatively high levels, while the three-month SHIBOR rate jumped to 5.1670 percent, its strongest level since a cash crunch in June through early July pushed the rate as high as 5.8 percent. The cash crunch in China began in late June and lasted through early July when the central bank refrained from injecting adequate cash to meet market demand. Rates remained elevated through mid-July as banks scrambled for funds. However, analysts said that the SHIBOR spike was speculative this time around, based on statements by the central bank that it would move ahead to implement negotiable certificates of deposit (NCDs), which many believe would be based on the three-month SHIBOR. "NCD is very similar to inter-bank lending and bond repurchase agreement, but should be more liquid as it can be traded," wrote Hao Zhou and Liu Ligang of ANZ Bank in a research note commenting on the rise. "As it will be linked to SHIBOR, the market believes that the SHIBOR, especially in tenors longer than one month, will better reflect actual demand/supply conditions." But other major liquidity indicators slid. The volume-weighted price for the benchmark seven-day repo declined by more than 16 basis points over the course of the week, to 4.55 percent by midday on Friday. The overnight repo rate declined slightly but the 14-day tenor plunged by more than a full percentage point Traders consider rates over 4 percent indicative of relatively tight conditions, but they also believe the new range is the new normal as the central bank moves to suck excess liquidity out of the system. "Actually, there's no shortage of cash in the system," said a trader at a Shanghai bank. "It's a few big banks that are dragging rates up, and they are all the long-term rates, three-month tenors." SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 3.70 -6.27 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 4.55 -16.6 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 5.02 -105.42 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 4.56 -10.8 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 2.98 -2 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 4.87 187 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 4.78 178 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Change (weekly, Pct bps)** change 3-Dec CTFZ3 93.79075 -55.245 -0.59% 4-Mar CTFH4 93.891875 -59.5225 -0.63% 4-Jun CTFM4 93.96915 -61.055 -0.65% >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China regulator drafts new rules to tame shadow banking - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike - Unprecedented securitisation plan aims to slow rapid money growth - China investors face bumpy ride as reform speculation intensifies DATA POINTS - Flows of external liquidity into China's money market GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Impact of maturing central bank bills and repos GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve steepens as growth fears ease GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve steepens as growth prospects improve GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on rate reform prospects GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t - China hot money tracker: Hot money returned to China in Sept after two months of outflows GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.0913 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)