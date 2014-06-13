* PBOC injects money into market for 5th straight week * But stable rates show restrain of liquidity easing * Targeted easing not seen involving monetary policy change for now * Next PBOC move could be to resume reserve repos By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, June 13 China's money rates fell again this week after the central bank signalled an accommodative liquidity stance by injecting funds into the markets for the fifth straight week, in line with Beijing's efforts to boost the economy, traders said. But falls in short-term funding costs have slowed from recent weeks amid increasing signs the government's efforts to support the economy have focused on targeted areas rather than broader monetary policy, they said. Sweeping monetary policy easing measures had been expected by some economists. The weighted average of the seven-day bond repurchase agreement rate stood at 3.04 percent at midday on Friday, down 12 basis points from last week's close. Another active tenor, the 14-day repo, dropped 21 basis points to 3.23 percent. Before a slowdown in the pace of declines from last week, the seven-day repo rate plunged 83 basis points last month while the 14-day rate tumbled 86 basis points amid increasing signs that Beijing was taking steps to curb slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. This week, the People's Bank of China announced it would cut the level of reserves banks must hold for those that have sizeable loans to the farming sector and small- and medium-sized firms. The government also announced it planned further big infrastructure projects including highways, express train networks and new waterways to keep its economy growing at a stable rate. But it is precisely such targeted stimulus that makes dealers believe China won't change its neutral monetary policy of the past several years unless the economy slows further. LIQUIDITY TRAP The seven-day repo rate, for instance, has failed to breach key support at 3 percent. It is now hovering at levels post the global financial crisis, but far higher than during the crisis. "It's clear that the government doesn't believe the current economic slowdown is as serious as during the crisis," said a senior dealer at a Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing. "As such, the market doesn't think the government's latest move of targeted easing will develop into a full-fledged monetary easing for now." One of the key barriers that keeps the PBOC from rushing into a monetary easing is that China appears to be facing increasing signs of a liquidity trap, traders said. An article by the central bank's newspaper, the Financial News, said earlier this year that China's economy has shown increasingly muted response to increased liquidity supply after the global financial crisis. Large scale injections such as via a cut in banks' required reserves have seen their impact on the economy lessen over time, the central bank said., That is a typical sign of a liquidity trap in which the boost from monetary easing to the economy is diluted gradually after excessive exposure. Still, as a milder step, the PBOC is offering more cash to the money markets as part of Beijing's efforts for targeted easing. For instance, it injected a net 104 billion yuan into the markets via open market operations this week, up from 73 billion yuan ($12 billion) last week. If necessary, the central bank could resume reverse repos which inject short-term liquidity into the markets as a first measure to support growth, before it takes stronger measures such as a reserve ratio cut, traders said. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.61 +1 7-day repo 3.04 -12 14-day repo 3.23 -21 7-day SHIBOR 3.04 -11 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.8788 -12.12 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.94 +94 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.48 +48 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Change (Yuan) (weekly) Jun 2014 5 yr 93.56 -0.44 Sep 2014 5 yr 94.22 -0.17 Dec 2014 5 yr 94.69 0.10 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalising deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.21 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)