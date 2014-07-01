SHANGHAI, July 1 China's key money rates stayed
elevated on Tuesday, with the seven-day bond repurchase
agreement at its highest since late March, despite the passing
of first-half deadlines to stock up on cash to meet regulatory
rules and report to shareholders.
Traders said the enduring cash demand would prove temporary,
however, and said that the market appeared to be following
opening quotes without moving much money.
"Most quotes follow the opening price, which might not
reflect the real money situation in the market," said a dealer
at a city commercial bank in Shanghai.
However, there are signs that the resumption of IPOs has
juiced short-term cash demand as investors leverage up to buy
into new listings -- which have consistently produced
double-digit returns in the first days of trade.
For example, the listing of Guangdong Ellington Electronics
Technology Co Ltd on Tuesday hit the regulatory
limit up of 44 percent from its IPO price.
The weighted average of the seven-day bond repurchase
agreement stood at 4.46 percent at midday on
Tuesday, compared with 4.00 percent on Monday. The overnight
repo rate rose slightly to 3.03 percent from 2.93
percent on Monday.
Another actively traded tenor, the 14-day repo
, fell sharply to 4.69 percent on Tuesday after
trading at 5.39 percent on Monday.
($1 = 6.2214 Chinese yuan)
