SHANGHAI, July 18 Chinese money rates ended mixed after a week of volatile liquidity conditions caused by rising cash demand for corporate tax payments and investors looking for short-term funds to put into a slew of initial public offerings (IPOs), traders said. The weighted average of the seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 3.71 percent late on Friday, down 6 basis points from last week's close. The overnight repo rate was at 3.30 percent, down 2 basis points. But another actively traded maturity, the 14-day repo , jumped 20 basis points this week to 4.46 percent in late trade. Money market conditions were relatively loose until the middle of the week, when the peak for Chinese companies to make their first-half tax payments approached, traders said. On Tuesday, about a dozen Chinese companies also announced they would launch IPOs this week, with subscriptions to be taken next week. Chinese investors typically have strong interest in new share issues and sought money for subscriptions, tightening liquidity in the money market. According to local media estimates, these IPOs are likely to take out 800 billion yuan ($129 billion) next week. "Money rates slipped slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the liquidity situation has became tight since Thursday," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. Traders said the rise in the 14-day repo rate that reflected the impact of tax payments and IPOs would probably last for the next couple of weeks. STRONG CREDIT DATA Data released this week showed Chinese banks lent 1.08 trillion yuan ($174 billion) in June, nearly 20 percent more than market expectations. Broad M2 money supply jumped 14.7 percent last month from a year earlier, the biggest increase in 10 months. The strong credit data reflected the impact of the central bank's targeted monetary easing in the second quarter in response to the government's call to support growth in the world's second-largest economy. However, the strength of June's credit data appears to have alarmed the People's Bank of China (PBOC), which reduced the amount of its cash injection into the money market this week. The PBOC injected a net 17 billion yuan in its open market operations, down from 50 billion last week. "The PBOC's new stance may mean that liquidity conditions in the money markets this year would have been at their loosest in the second quarter," the trader said. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 3.30 -2.32 7-day repo 3.71 -6.04 14-day repo 4.46 20.15 7-day SHIBOR 3.65 -7.2 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.9704 -3 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 4.4417 144 1 yr 7-day repo swap 4.0200 102 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (pct) Sep 2014 5 yr 93.02 0.05 Dec 2014 5 yr 93.34 0.08 Mar 2014 5 yr 93.74 -0.83 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China money rates fall, markets return to normal after deadline passes - China money rates rise moderately, creating market confidence on liquidity - China money rates rise on quarter-end demand, IPO speculation [ID: nL4N0P00Q9] - China's money rates slip, offer no signs of monetary policy change [ID: nL4N0OU0LH] - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp. bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2074 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Alan Raybould)