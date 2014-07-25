SHANGHAI, July 25 Chinese money rates rose this
week on demand for funds for a slew of initial public offerings
(IPO) but rates are expected to fall back next week as IPO cash
is released, with a major policy bank also lending actively,
traders said.
The benchmark weighted average of the seven-day bond
repurchase agreement stood at 4.11 percent by
midday, up 36 basis points from last week's close. The overnight
repo rate was at 3.37 percent, up 7 basis points.
But another actively traded maturity, the 14-day repo
, fell 14 basis points this week to 4.89 percent
because funds tied up in IPO subscriptions will be released next
week.
Nine companies opened IPO subscriptions to investors on
Wednesday and Thursday. Data available by Friday for Wednesday's
five IPOs showed their subscriptions had taken up 415.5 billion
yuan ($67 billion), the official Shanghai Securities News
reported.
Local media have estimated the IPOs could temporarily lock
up as much as one trillion yuan in funds until early next week.
"The impact of the IPO subscriptions is expected to fade
next week," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in
Shanghai. "So there is no panic, with many banks lending today."
Among the main lenders on Friday was the China Development
Bank (CDB), traders said. The abundance of cash from the
country's top policy bank appeared to be related to 1 trillion
yuan injected into it by the Chinese central bank of late.
LONG-TERM LIQUIDITY SUPPLY UNCERTAIN
While the market widely expects liquidity conditions to
improve next week, a further slowdown in capital inflows into
China makes long-term supply in the money market less certain,
traders said.
Data released on Tuesday showed that China's central bank,
together with commercial banks, sold 88.3 billion yuan of
foreign exchange on a net basis in June, reversing net purchases
of 37.5 billion yuan in May and the first time they sold foreign
currency in 10 months.
The data supported regulators' comments that China saw some
capital outflows in the second quarter of this year after
pressure from inflows in the first quarter.
But China may see more capital inflows in the rest of 2014,
the foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.
Currency purchases and sales by the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) are a main source of local currency inflows into and out
of the domestic monetary base and thus have a major impact on
China's money market.
The PBOC skipped this week's open market operations, thereby
effectively injecting funds into the money market via maturing
repos for the 11th straight week.
Traders said this was part of the central bank's efforts to
ensure sufficient liquidity in the money market at a time when
supplies stemming from currency purchases have been reduced.
The government is urging more effort to help cushion a
slowdown in growth in the world's second-largest economy.
($1 = 6.2 Chinese Yuan)
