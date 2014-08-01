SHANGHAI, Aug 1 Chinese money rates dropped in volatile trading this week as the central bank sent mixed messages by draining cash from the market while lowering the rate on the repos in its open market operations, traders said. The benchmark weighted average of the seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 3.89 percent by midday, down 23 basis points from last week's close. The overnight repo rate was at 3.20 percent, down 17 basis points, while another actively traded maturity, the 14-day repo, slumped 64 basis points this week to 4.27 percent. Traders said the seven-day repo rate had the potential to fall further next week to about 3.5 percent, partly after the central bank sent a signal to allow money market rates to drop. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net 11 billion yuan ($1.78 billion) from the interbank market via its open market operations this week -- the first time that the central bank conducted a net weekly drain since early May. But the PBOC lowered the interest rate it paid on 14-day repurchase agreements it conducted on Thursday to 3.7 percent, down from the previous 3.8 percent when it conducted the same business last time in April. "The mild drain showed the PBOC didn't want to loosen liquidity too much," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But the lower interest rate on its repos indicated that the central bank is acting in response to the pledge from the government to lower financing costs for economic activity. Overall, the mixed moves showed PBOC's intention to maintain a balance of money supply and demand in the market." China will continue to implement prudent monetary policy and maintain appropriate credit growth to help ease financing costs for domestic firms, Premier Li Keqiang told a regular cabinet meeting last week. With China's economic growth stabilising, traders expected the PBOC to keep its monetary policy relatively stable in the near term, traders said. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 3.20 -16.98 7-day repo 3.89 -22.83 14-day repo 4.27 -63.54 7-day SHIBOR 3.91 -17.4 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.9704 -3 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 4.2250 123 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.7875 79 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (pct) Sep 2014 5 yr 93.28 0.11 Dec 2014 5 yr 93.66 0.08 Mar 2015 5 yr 94.10 0.23 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China money rates fall, markets return to normal after deadline passes - China money rates rise moderately, creating market confidence on liquidity - China money rates rise on quarter-end demand, IPO speculation [ID: nL4N0P00Q9] - China's money rates slip, offer no signs of monetary policy change [ID: nL4N0OU0LH] - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp. bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.1745 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)