SHANGHAI, Aug 15 Chinese money rates dropped this week as markets expect the central bank may use targeted interest rate cuts to help boost the economy after China posted a batch of weak economic data. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 3.37 percent by midday on Friday, down 11 basis points from last week's close. The overnight repo rate was at 2.89 percent, down 10 basis points, while the 14-day repo dropped 8 basis points this week to 3.58 percent. "Liquidity is tight," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "Money rates cannot actually reflect real liquidity conditions." Traders said the tightness was partly caused by the demand for funds created by two initial public offerings of shares (IPOs), which opened subscriptions to investors on Wednesday and Thursday. One of them, Changbai Mountain Tourism Co Ltd froze slightly more than 100 billion yuan ($16.3 billion) in subscription funds and the other is expected to lock up a similar amount, local media reported. This week, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 14 billion yuan into money market via its open market operations but traders said the amount was too small to boost liquidity conditions. Reflecting these factors, traders expect the benchmark seven-day repo rate may find a floor at 3.3-3.4 percent next week, although expectations of policy easing may help cap rises in money rates after helping depress them this week. POLICY OUTLOOK The PBOC increased the supply of liquidity to the money market in the first half of this year as China's economic growth slowed and the government sought measures to underpin expansion. Still, the amount of money flowing into China's real economy slowed to the lowest level in nearly six years in July, adding to fears that a sustained recovery may be at risk in the second half of the year. Chinese banks made 385.2 billion yuan ($62.53 billion) in new yuan loans in July, down 64 percent from June, while total social financing, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, tumbled 86 percent to 273.1 billion yuan, the lowest in nearly six years, data showed on Wednesday. While July data pointed to an economy that is struggling, the PBOC remains concerned that pushing more money into a system already flush with cash may lead to a further build-up of debt and encourage speculative activities. Under these conditions, the central bank may use pricing tools, such as pledged supplementary lending (PSL), to conduct targeted interest rate cuts over the rest of this year, but is unlikely to cut benchmark rates across the board, traders said. The PSL, similar to the central bank's existing re-lending monetary tool backed by collateral, has already been used in individual cases. For instance, the PBOC was reportedly to have offered 1 trillion yuan via the PSL to the top policy bank, China Development Bank (CDB), in the first half of this year, to help guide medium-term interest rates. The interest rate on PSL funds injected into CDB was set at 4.5 percent, the Securities Times reported on Friday, as compared with the current PBOC benchmark one-year lending rate at 6 percent. This signals a targeted interest rate cut for the borrowers of the PSL funds from the policy bank, traders said. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.89 -10.3 7-day repo 3.37 -10.71 14-day repo 3.58 -8.13 7-day SHIBOR 3.35 -11.1 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based 2.9233 -8 on 1 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo 3.9400 94 swap 1 yr 7-day repo 3.6450 65 swap *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (%) Sep 2014 5 yr 92.96 -0.20% Dec 2014 5 yr 93.51 -0.07% Mar 2015 5 yr 94.00 0.09% >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China money rates fall, markets return to normal after deadline passes - China money rates rise moderately, creating market confidence on liquidity - China money rates rise on quarter-end demand, IPO speculation [ID: nL4N0P00Q9] - China's money rates slip, offer no signs of monetary policy change [ID: nL4N0OU0LH] - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp. bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.15 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)