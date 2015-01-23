By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Jan 23 China's money rates rose this week, driven by seasonal demand including calls ahead of a long holiday, but cash injections by China's central bank capped their gains, while the announcement of a fresh round of quantitative easing in Europe had no impact in the largely closed Chinese market, traders said. The European central bank's QE programme - printing money to buy euro zone government bonds - along with its existing schemes will pump 60 billion euros ($68 billion) a month into the euro zone economy. In Chinese markets, the weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate climbed 6.7 basis points from last Friday's close to 3.91 percent by midday. Another active contract, the 14-day rate, had jumped 31 basis points from its Jan. 16 close to 4.94 percent. China is approaching the long Lunar New Year holiday, which this year begins on Feb. 19. The holiday often begins in January, when fund demand in Chinese markets usually hits its annual peak. In January 2014, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 450 billion yuan ($72 billion) into the money markets via open market operations. January is also a peak month for companies to pay the previous year's income taxes. Regulators have also been pushing more initial public offerings into the stock market of late, making use of a recent bull run to give companies more opportunities to raise funds. There is speculation a new batch of IPOs will be launched by the end of January, creating further demand for short-term funds. Against this background, the PBOC injected 50 billion yuan via seven-day reverse repurchase agreements in its regular open market operations on Thursday. It was the first PBOC injection via reverse repos since January 2014. It also auctioned 50 billion yuan of six-month finance ministry deposits to commercial banks on Thursday. One day before, the central bank announced it had injected another 50 billion yuan worth of short-term loans into banks via a policy tool known as medium-term lending facilities (MLFs). These injections largely targeted a short-term shortfall of liquidity in the markets and should not have any major long-term impact China's monetary policy, although the MLF operations were consistent with recent targeted easing by the government to bolster the sagging economy. "The PBOC came into the market to offer help for institutions to meet short-term demand," said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "While expectations of PBOC easing, such as lowering banks' reserve ratio and interest rate cuts, have been lingering in the market for a long time, the latest PBOC moves to inject money do not signal these cuts will come sooner than expected," he said. Beijing is desperate to stimulate a slowing economy, although flagging enthusiasm for Chinese assets is blunting its traditional monetary policy tools and forcing the central bank to adopt different tactics by using new weapons, such as MLFs. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.68 -3.66 7-day repo 3.91 +6.7 14-day SHIBOR 4.94 +31.15 7-day SHIBOR 4.03 +18 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.5225 -22.75 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.18 +43 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.16 +41 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Mar 2015 97.6 0.17 Jun 2015 98.07 0.14 Sep 2015 98.49 0.15 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4 data out - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Editing by Edmund Klamann)