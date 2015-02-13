SHANGHAI, Feb 13 Chinese money rates were mixed this week as large fund injections by the central bank boosted market liquidity and helped banks' meet cash demand ahead of the long Lunar New Year holiday and from a slew of new share issues. Financial markets will shut from next Wednesday for a week. "Today is a bit tight but not hard to borrow money," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai, adding that the holiday factor did not cause a panic in the money markets this year as it did last year when the central bank was sticking to a tight liquidity policy. The 14-day repo rate, which was heavily traded this week because its maturity extends across the holiday period stood at 4.77 percent in late morning on Friday, down 1 basis point from the previous week. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) instructed all of its province-level branches to extend credit to financial institutions on Wednesday, aiming to ameliorate short-term cash shortages ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. It also injected a net 205 billion yuan ($32.85 billion) into the banking system through open market operations this week - the highest weekly injection since January 2014. Traders expect liquidity conditions to loosen further after the holiday. EASING STANCE Chinese banks traditionally face liquidity pressure from households and firms to pay for holiday gift-giving, celebrations and bonuses ahead of the Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 19 this year. Additionally, around 20 Chinese companies launched initial public offerings (IPOs) in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges this week, temporarily locking up 1.5 trillion yuan ($240.4 billion), local media estimated. Shorter-term money rates rose sharply, but their pre-holiday spike this year is still much less severe than the comparable period in 2014, traders said. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement was at 4.6 percent in late morning, jumping 28 basis points from the close of last Friday. But the rate was about 40 basis points lower than around 5 percent in the days ahead of the same holiday last year. The difference points to a shift in monetary policy stance by the central bank in recent months, from a neutral to loose tone, as the world's second-largest economy is now facing deflation risk, traders said. "Broader easing moves, such as the interest rate cut last November and the bank reserve ratio cut last week, will definitely repeat this year, together with other easing, such as that via open market operations," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Beijing. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 3.06 27.63 7-day repo 4.63 28.21 14-day repo 4.77 -0.96 7-day SHIBOR 4.66 30.4 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.575 -17.5 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.1000 35 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.2100 46 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Mar 2015 98.33 -0.04 Jun 2015 99.10 +0.04 Sep 2015 99.52 +0.01 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4 data out - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2400 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)