SHANGHAI, Feb 13 Chinese money rates were mixed
this week as large fund injections by the central bank boosted
market liquidity and helped banks' meet cash demand ahead of the
long Lunar New Year holiday and from a slew of new share issues.
Financial markets will shut from next Wednesday for a week.
"Today is a bit tight but not hard to borrow money," said a
trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai, adding that the
holiday factor did not cause a panic in the money markets this
year as it did last year when the central bank was sticking to a
tight liquidity policy.
The 14-day repo rate, which was heavily
traded this week because its maturity extends across the holiday
period stood at 4.77 percent in late morning on Friday, down 1
basis point from the previous week.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) instructed all of its
province-level branches to extend credit to financial
institutions on Wednesday, aiming to ameliorate short-term cash
shortages ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
It also injected a net 205 billion yuan ($32.85 billion)
into the banking system through open market operations this week
- the highest weekly injection since January 2014.
Traders expect liquidity conditions to loosen further after
the holiday.
EASING STANCE
Chinese banks traditionally face liquidity pressure from
households and firms to pay for holiday gift-giving,
celebrations and bonuses ahead of the Lunar New Year, which
falls on Feb. 19 this year.
Additionally, around 20 Chinese companies launched initial
public offerings (IPOs) in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
this week, temporarily locking up 1.5 trillion yuan ($240.4
billion), local media estimated.
Shorter-term money rates rose sharply, but their pre-holiday
spike this year is still much less severe than the comparable
period in 2014, traders said.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond
repurchase agreement was at 4.6 percent in late
morning, jumping 28 basis points from the close of last Friday.
But the rate was about 40 basis points lower than around 5
percent in the days ahead of the same holiday last year.
The difference points to a shift in monetary policy stance
by the central bank in recent months, from a neutral to loose
tone, as the world's second-largest economy is now facing
deflation risk, traders said.
"Broader easing moves, such as the interest rate cut last
November and the bank reserve ratio cut last week, will
definitely repeat this year, together with other easing, such as
that via open market operations," said a trader at a Chinese
commercial bank in Beijing.
SHORT TERM RATES:
Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly,
bps)**
1-day repo 3.06 27.63
7-day repo 4.63 28.21
14-day repo 4.77 -0.96
7-day SHIBOR 4.66 30.4
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)
2 yr IRS based on 1 2.575 -17.5
year benchmark *
5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.1000 35
1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.2100 46
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
Contract RIC Rate* Pct change
(pct)
Mar 2015 98.33 -0.04
Jun 2015 99.10 +0.04
Sep 2015 99.52 +0.01
($1 = 6.2400 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)