(Updates with market reaction)
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, March 2 Chinese money and debt rates
fell slightly on Monday after the central bank cut interest
rates, but the decline was milder than expected, highlighting
the difficulty Beijing has getting its adjustments to benchmarks
reflected in real lending rates.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond
repurchase agreement was quoted at 4.7 percent by
midday, down only 12 basis points from the previous close. The
one-day rate dropped 9 basis points to 3.42 percent.
China's benchmark loan prime rate, an official
figure calculated from contributions from nine major commercial
banks, slid 21 basis points on Monday from Friday, but that fall
was still less than the central bank's 25-basis-point cut in its
official one-year lending rate.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut official interest
rates on Saturday, just days before the annual meeting of the
country's parliament, the latest effort to support the economy
as its momentum slows.
However, past cuts have so far had little impact on real
lending rates, economists say, with many arguing it will take
bolder action to achieve lower borrowing costs.
"The immediate effect was on market rates appears
relatively mild as the rate cut was widely expected," said a
trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.
"It also implies a progressive reduction of the effect of
monetary easing steps," he said.
LONG TERM BENEFIT
Analysts, however, see long-term positive impact on China's
corporate funding costs, because it usually takes time for lower
rates to transmit.
"This is bullish for China corporate borrowers because over
time it will lower interest costs," said Viktor Hjort, Morgan
Stanley Head of Asia Fixed Income Research.
"There are already some signs cheaper funding costs are
filtering through to the weaker parts of the economy," he said.
"It is different from the easing of 2009, 2011-2012 in that
policymakers are deliberately behind the curve compared with the
economic deterioration."
In other market reaction, China's yuan fell to
its lowest level against the dollar since October 2012 on
Monday, and to within a hair's breadth of the lower limit of its
daily trading range.
China stocks posted only modest gains, with some investors
expressing disappointment that the PBOC didn't cut rates more
deeply.
By comparison, the PBOC's rate cut in late November, the
first in more than two years, triggered a 26 percent surge in
Chinese shares over the following month.
Aggressive policy easing had been expected this year after
the economy recorded its slowest growth in 24 years in 2014.
(Addtional reporting by Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; Editing by
Eric Meijer)