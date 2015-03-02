SHANGHAI, Mar 2 China's central bank announced
details of the short-term liquidity operations (SLO) it
conducted in January, revealing that it had used this mechanism
to inject 180 billion yuan ($28.70 billion) into the interbank
money markets.
The injections occurred during mid-January, as the money
rates climbed ahead of the long China's Lunar New Year
holiday.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) launched SLOs in 2013 to
supplement its other monetary policy tools. The facility is
mainly used to provide one- to three-day direct lines of credit
to commercial banks, though loans with other maturities are
occasionally used.
Unlike open market operations conducted via auction of
central bank bills and bond repurchase agreements, SLOs are not
publicly announced at the time they are conducted.
Following is a table summarising the PBOC's SLOs in
December:
Date Operation Maturity Amount Average
type (days) (billions interest
of yuan) rate (pct)
Jan. 19 Injection 1 20 2.63
Jan. 21 Injection 2-6 160 3.66
($1 = 6.2727 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)