By Lu Jianxin and Nathaniel Taplin
SHANGHAI, March 6 Chinese money rates fell
slightly this week after the central bank cut interest rates
over the weekend.
The decline was milder than expected, however, highlighting
lower short-term liquidity inflows from central bank foreign
exchange purchases and increased cash calls from a new batch of
initial public offerings (IPOs), traders said.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond
repurchase agreement was quoted at 4.74 percent by
midday, down only 9 basis points from the close of last Friday.
The one-day rate dropped 12 basis points from the close on
Feb. 27 to 3.41 percent by midday, while the 14-day rate fell 16
basis points to 4.78 percent.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut official interest
rates on Feb. 28, the central bank's latest effort to support
the economy as momentum slows, after its first rate cut in more
than two years in November and a reduction in banks' reserve
requirement ratios (RRR) in early February.
"The effect on money market rates is mild mainly because of
lower liquidity inflows from the PBOC's foreign exchange
purchases," said a trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in
Shanghai.
"Such reduction of liquidity supply to the banking system
implies that the central bank needs to cut RRR again soon."
For more than a decade, the PBOC mopped up dollars flowing
into China in order to check the Chinese yuan's
appreciation, leaving the banking system flooded with base
money.
But that changed since early 2014 when the yuan began
depreciating, partly under pressure from slowing growth in the
world's second-largest economy to a 24-year low.
The PBOC's foreign exchange assets, a barometer of currency
inflows bought by the central bank and consequent base money
injections, rose only 641.1 billion yuan last year, less than a
quarter of the 2.76 trillion yuan posted in 2013.
LONG-TERM EFFECT
In addition to tighter money supply, the China Securities
Regulatory Commission approved 24 IPOs this week.
Most of them will open subscriptions this week, with traders
estimating they will temporarily lock up as much as 3 trillion
yuan ($479 billion).
Traders, however, see the Feb. 28 interest rate cut as
having a long-term positive impact on corporate funding costs,
although it usually takes time for lower rates to filter into
the real economy.
China's benchmark loan prime rate, an official
figure calculated from contributions from nine major commercial
banks, slid 21 basis points and stabilised at 5.3 percent this
week from last Friday's 5.51 percent.
"This is bullish for China corporate borrowers because over
time it will lower interest costs," said Viktor Hjort, Morgan
Stanley Head of Asia Fixed Income Research earlier this week.
"There are already some signs cheaper funding costs are
filtering through to the weaker parts of the economy," he said.
"It is different from the easing of 2009, 2011-2012 in that
policymakers are deliberately behind the curve compared with the
economic deterioration."
SHORT TERM RATES:
Instrument RIC Rate* Change
(weekly,
bps)**
1-day repo 3.41 -12.19
7-day repo 4.74 -9
14-day SHIBOR 4.78 -16.41
7-day SHIBOR 4.74 +2.4
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 2.38 -12
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.42 +92
1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.56 +106
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
Contract RIC Rate* Pct
change
(pct)
Mar 2015 97.71 -0.64
Jun 2015 98.47 -0.67
Sep 2015 99.98 -0.72
($1=6.2648 Yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)