SHANGHAI, March 13 Chinese money rates fell this
week as the end of subscriptions for a slew of initial public
offerings (IPOs) ensured fresh liquidity flowed back into the
money market, traders said.
Rates are likely to drop further in coming weeks as the
market widely expects the central bank to continue loosening
monetary policy, pumping more funds into the market, they said.
"It's easy to borrow money late this week after the IPOs,"
said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"Market sentiment is also boosted by the PBOC's signal to
push funding costs lower to support the economy."
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond
repurchase agreement was quoted at 4.71 percent by
midday, down 6 basis points from the close last Friday, while
the 14-day rate fell 7 basis points to 4.76 percent.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission approved 24 IPOs
to be launched last week as companies take advantage of a stock
market rally to raise funds.
Most of the IPOs completed their subscriptions by Friday,
with liquidity temporarily locked up having now been released.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut official interest
rates on Feb. 28 in its latest effort to support the economy as
momentum slows, after its first rate cut in more than two years
in November and a reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratios
(RRR) in early February.
SHORT TERM RATES:
Instrument RIC Rate* Change
(weekly,
bps)**
1-day repo 3.4 +0.05
7-day repo 4.71 -6.32
14-day SHIBOR 4.76 -7.24
7-day SHIBOR 4.74 -1
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 2.31 -19
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.38 +88
1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.55 +105
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
Contract RIC Rate* Pct
change
(pct)
Mar 2015 97.54 -0.36
Jun 2015 98.72 +0.14
Sep 2015 99.17 +0.08
($1=6.26 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim
Coghill)