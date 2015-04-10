SHANGHAI, April 10 Chinese money market rates
fell sharply for the fourth week on Friday as the central bank's
efforts to ease a protracted short term liquidity crunch showed
signs of gaining traction.
At midday on Friday, the volume weighted average yield on
the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement (repo) was
trading at 2.88 percent. The last time the seven-day repo closed
below 3 percent was in October 2014.
For the week, the seven-day repo was down 52 basis points
(bps), following a 53 point drop the week before.
The 14-day repo was also down substantially on the week,
falling 49 bps to 3.44 percent.
On Tuesday, the Chinese central bank adjusted its guidance
for the seven-day repo down 10 bps to 3.45 percent, the fourth
such cut since the Chinese New Year in February.
These signals from the central bank, combined with lower
pressure on yuan liquidity from a rising dollar, appear to have
helped ease a long drought in the money markets which persisted
for weeks after the Lunar New Year.
Rates usually fall after the new year as cash demand for
gifts and other expenses ebbs.
Nonetheless, longer-term rates have continued to creep
upward since late February, suggest that the central bank and
other policymakers have more work to do if they want to guide
real borrowing costs for investment down.
Analysts said that easing money market liquidity conditions
might not persist without more aggressive intervention by the
People's Bank of China.
"The weak inflation profile suggests that further monetary
policy easing is still needed in spite of recent retreats of
onshore money market rates," wrote Li-Gang Liu and Zhou Hao of
ANZ Bank in a research note Friday.
"We believe that only permanent liquidity injection will be
able to sustain the current favourable monetary conditions to
head off the risk of deflation."
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut interest rates on Feb.
28 in its latest effort to support the economy as momentum
slows, after its first rate cut in more than two years in
November and a reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratios
(RRR) in early February.
China's inflation data for March produced small positive
surprises on Friday, but remained tepid, with little sign that
Beijing's easing measures to date have significantly reduced
worrisome deflationary pressures.
SHORT TERM RATES:
Instrument RIC Rate* Change
(weekly,
bps)**
1-day repo 2.41 -38.99
7-day repo 2.88 -52.04
14-day SHIBOR 3.44 -49.13
7-day SHIBOR 2.97 -53.60
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS:
Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr
official deposit
rate*
2 yr IRS based on 1 2.32 -68
year benchmark
5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.27 27
1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.09 9
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise.
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
Contract RIC Rate* Pct
change
(pct)
Jun 2015 96.50 -0.58
Sep 2015 96.84 -0.45
Dec 2015 97.69 -0.41
($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)