SHANGHAI, April 17 China's money market rates slid again for the week, capping five weeks of decline, but the move lower was far less sharp, suggesting that rates may be finding a temporary floor. By midday on Friday, the volume-weighted average yield on the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement (repo) was trading at 2.81 percent. For most of the week, the volume weighted seven-day was trading in a tight range between 2.8 and 2.9 percent. On Thursday, it closed at 2.878, the lowest close since April 2014. For the week, the seven-day repo was down eight basis points (bps), following a 52-point drop the week before. The 14-day repo was also down on the week, falling 11 bps to 3.44 percent. On Tuesday, the Chinese central bank adjusted its guidance for the seven-day repo down 10 bps to 3.35 percent, the fifth such cut since the Lunar New Year in February. These signals from the central bank, combined with lower pressure on yuan liquidity from a rising dollar, appear to have finally helped ease a long drought in the money markets which persisted for weeks after the Lunar New Year. Money market rates are now below sovereign debt yields for the first time since mid-2014. The 200-basis-point slide after five guidance cuts from the central bank - appears to have arrested a worrying upward drift in rates across the board throughout the first quarter of 2015. Treasury futures had their best week since early February, with June and September futures up 0.7 and 0.9 percent, respectively, on the week. Corporate and sovereign yields have all dipped lower following the drop in money market yields and the State Council's announcement on April 1 that the National Social Security Fund could purchase official local government debt. Nonetheless, analysts believe that despite the recent fall in bond yields across the board, more aggressive policy measures will still be needed to shore up money supply growth and fend off deflation given the extremely weak data prints for March. March annual money supply (M2) grew only 11.6 percent, the second weakest figure over the past 20 years despite a large ramp up in bank lending over the past few months. "The deceleration in both M2 growth and our estimated TSF (total social finance) growth suggests tighter liquidity conditions, possibly due to tightened regulation on local gov borrowing slowing the pace of money creation and capital outflow," wrote Helen Qiao, Chief Greater China Economist at Morgan Stanley, in a note on Wednesday. "Following the encouraging sign of the notable fall in interbank interest rates in April, we expect the PBOC to inject further liquidity through open market operations, the medium-term lending facility (MLF) and RRR cuts." The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut interest rates on Feb. 28, following on from its first rate cut in more than two years in November and a reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) in early February. Bond yields and interbank rates had, however, remained elevated until the central bank forced yields down with its interbank guidance cuts over the past several weeks. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.23 -16.85 7-day repo 2.81 -8.33 14-day SHIBOR 3.34 -11.07 7-day SHIBOR 2.87 -9.7 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.32 -68 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.12 12 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.01 1 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Jun 2015 97.12 0.68 Sep 2015 97.69 0.91 Dec 2015 98.49 0.86 ($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)