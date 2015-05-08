SHANGHAI, May 8 Chinese money market rates were down for the week, as pressure from a rising dollar and booming stocks abated and the central bank skipped open market operations for the third week in a row. With the benchmark seven-day repurchase agreement rate now below three percent for nearly a month, analysts said the central bank may focus on pushing down longer-term rates next, which remain relatively high despite the decelerating economy. "After successfully bringing down short-term money market rates, the PBOC is now likely to focus on guiding longer-dated interest rates lower and reducing corporates' funding costs," wrote Andre de Silva, head of global EM rates research at HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. "There is adequate scope for the 3-month Shibor rate to fall further as it is often used as the floating rate for loans and has lagged the sharp drop in the 7-day repo rate." Short-term money market rates are down steeply over the past six weeks following a series of five central bank guidance cuts to the benchmark seven-day repo rate since the Lunar New Year in February. By midday on Friday, the volume weighted average yield on the benchmark seven-day bond repo was trading at 2.28 percent. For the week, the benchmark seven-day repo was down nine basis points (bps), following a six-point drop the week before. The 14-day repo was down 31 bps while the one-day was down 22 bps. Money rates below 3 percent are generally considered relatively loose by traders. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut RRR for banks on April 19 by 100 basis points, its latest effort to prop up lending and growth as the economy slows. Nonetheless, extremely weak data prints for Q1 have boosted analysts' concerns that longer-term lending rates remain too high, particularly in the context of weak inflation readings. Economists have been calling for more aggressive measures to boost money supply growth and bring down lending costs. "In our view, the intensification of the comprehensive policy easing package is necessary to reduce the risk of policy intervention falling behind the curve," wrote the Morgan Stanley China economics team in a note on Tuesday. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.40 -21.51 7-day repo 2.28 -9.30 14-day repo 2.70 -31.03 7-day SHIBOR 2.33 -9.60 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Jun 2015 97.57 -0.93 Sep 2015 98.35 -0.63 Dec 2015 99.20 -0.53 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China's Jiangsu province may delay April 23 debt auction - sources - China to relax rules for foreigners trading on interbank market - sources - China says local govt debt swap to cover over half of 2015 repayments - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)