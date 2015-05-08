SHANGHAI, May 8 Chinese money market rates were
down for the week, as pressure from a rising dollar and booming
stocks abated and the central bank skipped open market
operations for the third week in a row.
With the benchmark seven-day repurchase agreement rate now
below three percent for nearly a month, analysts said the
central bank may focus on pushing down longer-term rates next,
which remain relatively high despite the decelerating economy.
"After successfully bringing down short-term money market
rates, the PBOC is now likely to focus on guiding longer-dated
interest rates lower and reducing corporates' funding costs,"
wrote Andre de Silva, head of global EM rates research at HSBC
in a research note on Wednesday.
"There is adequate scope for the 3-month Shibor rate to fall
further as it is often used as the floating rate for loans and
has lagged the sharp drop in the 7-day repo rate."
Short-term money market rates are down steeply over the past
six weeks following a series of five central bank guidance cuts
to the benchmark seven-day repo rate since the Lunar New Year in
February.
By midday on Friday, the volume weighted average yield on
the benchmark seven-day bond repo was trading at 2.28 percent.
For the week, the benchmark seven-day repo was down nine
basis points (bps), following a six-point drop the week before.
The 14-day repo was down 31 bps while the one-day was down
22 bps.
Money rates below 3 percent are generally considered
relatively loose by traders.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut RRR for banks on April
19 by 100 basis points, its latest effort to prop up lending and
growth as the economy slows.
Nonetheless, extremely weak data prints for Q1 have boosted
analysts' concerns that longer-term lending rates remain too
high, particularly in the context of weak inflation readings.
Economists have been calling for more aggressive measures to
boost money supply growth and bring down lending costs.
"In our view, the intensification of the comprehensive
policy easing package is necessary to reduce the risk of policy
intervention falling behind the curve," wrote the Morgan Stanley
China economics team in a note on Tuesday.
SHORT TERM RATES:
Instrument RIC Rate* Change
(weekly,
bps)**
1-day repo 1.40 -21.51
7-day repo 2.28 -9.30
14-day repo 2.70 -31.03
7-day SHIBOR 2.33 -9.60
*The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday
** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday
GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES
Contract RIC Rate* Pct
change
(pct)
Jun 2015 97.57 -0.93
Sep 2015 98.35 -0.63
Dec 2015 99.20 -0.53
MARKET DRIVERS
DATA POINTS
($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)